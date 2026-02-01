Dog Rescue And Fire Reported In Dumfries

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department responded to two separate incidents in Dumfries on Saturday, including a weather-related rescue and a townhouse fire that displaced a family.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, Dumfries in Prince William County

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, Dumfries in Prince William County What happened: Fire and rescue crews rescued a man and his dog from an icy hillside and later extinguished a townhouse fire.

Fire and rescue crews rescued a man and his dog from an icy hillside and later extinguished a townhouse fire. Why it matters: The incidents highlight weather-related hazards and resulted in one family being displaced from their home.

The incidents highlight weather-related hazards and resulted in one family being displaced from their home. Who drove the news: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department.

Full Coverage

Prince William County fire and rescue crews responded to a weather-related rescue call on Hudson River Court in Dumfries on Saturday, Jan. 31, as icy conditions created hazardous conditions across the area.

According to the department, an adult man slid several hundred feet down an ice-covered hill while attempting to rescue his dog, Lyla, who had also slid down the slope. Both became stranded and were unable to climb back up the hill.

Fire and rescue crews used specialized rope training and equipment to reach the man and his dog. Both were successfully rescued and were not injured.

Later that evening, at 7:41 p.m., units were dispatched to the 17400 block of Kagera Drive in Dumfries for a reported townhouse fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the structure and conducted an interior fire attack that quickly extinguished a kitchen fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The townhouse sustained moderate damage and was deemed unsafe to occupy by the building official. The fire displaced two adults and one child.

Officials said no damage was reported to neighboring townhomes. The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, citing multiple possible ignition sources.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.