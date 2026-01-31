Ice Draws Crowds Despite Warnings

People continue to walk onto the frozen lake at a Woodbridge church property, despite repeated warnings from Prince William County fire and rescue officials that the ice is unsafe.

Key Takeaways

Date: January 26–28, 2026

Time: Daytime hours

Place: Move Church, 13061 Touchstone Circle, Lake Ridge

People were seen on the ice at a church-owned lake in Woodbridge despite posted warning signs.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue has warned residents countywide to stay off frozen waterways.

The concern was raised locally by Chantel McLeod, whose husband is the founding pastor of Move Church.

Full Coverage

Church leaders at Move Church say they are concerned after a video showed people using leaf blowers to propel themselves across the frozen surface of the church’s lake in Woodbridge.

Chantel McLeod said the video was sent to church leaders by someone who witnessed the activity earlier this week. The lake is located at 13061 Touchstone Circle, behind a shopping center along Route 1.

“We have signs all around our lake with warnings,” McLeod said. “We can’t keep them off the ice.”

The video shows individuals seated in lawn chairs, holding leaf blowers behind them, using the air stream to glide across the ice. McLeod said holes were also punched through the ice, a practice she was told is commonly used to test ice thickness.

The lake was created when the church opened in 2006 and is shallow along the edges, reaching about 15 feet deep in the center, according to McLeod.

On January 26, 2026, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department issued a public warning urging residents to stay off frozen lakes, ponds, and other waterways across the county.

“Our area rarely produces ice of the quality and thickness necessary for safe outdoor recreation,” the department stated, noting that ice in Northern Virginia forms during fluctuating temperatures that weaken its structure.

Fire officials warned that ice can deteriorate up to four times faster than it forms and that moderate to severe hypothermia can occur in less than 10 minutes if someone falls into icy water.

“The primary challenge for rescuers is time,” the department said.

Fire and rescue officials advised residents to call 911 immediately if someone falls through the ice, not to attempt a rescue themselves, and to reach the person from a safe location with an object that can help them stay afloat.

Officials also warned residents not to allow pets onto frozen waterways.

“If you see anyone on the ice, highly recommend they get off the ice; it’s not safe,” the department said, adding that ice recreation should be limited to skating rinks or facilities designed for that purpose.

The warning comes as rescue crews across Prince William County have responded to ice-related incidents. On January 28, 2026, firefighters assisted in rescuing a dog that slid several hundred feet down an ice-covered embankment near its home in Dumfries.

Crews from Fire Station 23 in River Oaks safely rescued the 10-year-old black Labrador, named Shelby, and reunited the dog with its owners. Fire officials said the dog appeared uninjured.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.