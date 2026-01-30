Marine Corps Museum Closes Indefinitely

“As a federally operated museum, effective midnight tonight, due to a lapse in federal funding the National Museum of the Marine Corps will be closed until further notice,” the National Museum of the Marine Corps announced.

“All in-person and virtual programs are canceled during this time.”

“Semper Fidelis Memorial Park will remain open to the public,” the museum stated.

“We will share updates here and on our website.”

The museum said the closure takes effect at midnight because of a lapse in federal funding and will remain in place until further notice. Officials thanked the public for its understanding and said they look forward to reopening when funding is restored.

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