School closures and delays for Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

PWCS Closed Again Friday “Prince William County Public Schools will remain closed, Code Green, Friday, January 30,” Prince William County Public Schools announced. The Code Green status means schools remain closed while employees follow previously outlined reporting guidance as the division continues weather-related recovery efforts.

Stafford Schools Closed Friday

“Due to lingering ice and adverse conditions, all Stafford Schools, offices, and buildings will be closed on Friday, January 30, 2026,” Stafford County Public Schools announced. “All activities and events scheduled for Friday are cancelled.”

“All 12-month employees should telework. Liberal leave is authorized,” the division said, adding, “We will continue evaluating road and weather conditions over the weekend and send an update regarding Monday’s operating status on Sunday.”

Spotsylvania Schools Closed Friday

“All Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed on Friday, January 30, 2026,” Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced. “All school and non-school activities including student externships are canceled for January 30, 31, and February 1, 2026.”

The division said 12-month employees are Code 2 and should report two hours late as safety permits. The closure applies to all instructional buildings and activities through the weekend.

Manassas Schools Closed Friday

“Due to inclement weather conditions, all Manassas City Public Schools and offices will be closed Friday, January 30, 2026,” Manassas City Public Schools announced. “Friday, January 30, 2026, will be a Code Blue for employees.”

The closure applies to all schools and administrative offices across the division as weather conditions continue to impact travel and operations.

Fredericksburg Schools Closed Friday

“All Fredericksburg City Schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow on Code Red, Friday, January 30, due to road, parking lot, and sidewalk conditions,” Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced

. “There will be meal distribution for students tomorrow, January 30, from 2–4 p.m. at James Monroe High School.”

The division said essential employees should report as directed, while 12-month employees should plan to work remotely. Students do not need to be present for meal pickup; a parent or adult relative may provide the student’s name. All weekend activities are canceled as school buildings and facilities remain closed while snow and ice removal continues.

Manassas Park Schools Closed Friday

“All Manassas Park City Schools will be closed Friday, January 30th, due to final clearing of walkways and sidewalks,” Manassas Park City Schools announced. “We look forward to welcoming students back to school on Monday.”

“MPCS will distribute free meal kits on Friday, January 30, through the USDA Summer Food Service Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program,” the division said, noting meals will be provided “to all children without charge.”

Employees will be under Code Red. Meal kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manassas Park Middle School, 8202 Euclid Ave., and will include food for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks for children up to age 18.

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