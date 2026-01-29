Prince William schools serve nearly 2,000 free meal kits to support families in need

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) distributed 1,925 free meal kits on Thursday to support families in need. The effort was part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which allows school divisions to provide meals to children at no cost.

Meal kits were available to all children up to age 18, regardless of enrollment in PWCS. Each kit included two breakfasts, lunches, suppers, and snacks. The meals were distributed at three middle schools: Fred Lynn in Woodbridge (708 kits), Hampton in Woodbridge (571 kits), and Unity Braxton in Manassas (646 kits).

More than one-third of PWCS students are considered economically disadvantaged. The school division says programs like this play a vital role in helping students beyond the classroom.

PWCS schools will remain closed on Friday, January 30, and meal distribution will continue from noon to 3 p.m. at the same three schools.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/