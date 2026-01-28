Tonight’s snow chance, school debates, growth & airport news

Jan 28, 2026

❄️ First up: tonight’s weather

Before we dive into local news, here’s what we’re watching this afternoon and evening.

We are monitoring a 20–30 percent chance for light snow to move through the areas highlighted in green from northwest to southeast later today into this evening. If snow occurs, a coating of around half an inch is possible during the PM commute.

Follow the latest updates here:

https:/x.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/2016518663214403809

🏫 Schools & families

One of the most talked-about issues this week came from Woodbridge.

Parents, students, and community members turned out to weigh in on proposed elementary school boundary changes tied to new school planning. If you’ve heard neighbors debating “Scenario Six” and want to understand what’s actually on the table, this recap explains what happened and why it matters:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/26/scenario-six-divides-woodbridge-parents/

There was also some good news from the School Board. Members unanimously backed an effort to expand girls flag football across Prince William County Schools — a move supporters say will create more opportunities for student athletes.

Here’s how that decision came together:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/21/girls-flag-football-gets-the-green-light-in-prince-william/

In Manassas Park, new school quality profile scores from the Virginia Department of Education delivered mixed results. If you’re trying to make sense of what the numbers mean for local schools, we break it down here:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/25/manassas-park-receives-mixed-bag-results-from-vdoe/

🏗️ Growth & housing

Development decisions continue to shape the county.

Supervisors approved a rezoning request that clears the way for new townhomes along Minnieville Road near Telegraph Road. If you care about traffic, density, or what’s changing along this corridor, here’s what was approved:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/townhomes-approved-on-minnieville-road/

Meanwhile, in Manassas, a vote on a proposed affordable housing project at the former DMV site has been delayed after City Council canceled its Jan. 26 meeting.

Here’s the latest on where that stands:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/24/former-dmv-site-housing-vote-delayed/

✈️ Airport watch

Manassas Regional Airport keeps finding its way into the spotlight.

We reported exclusively on discussions that could one day lead to commercial flights from Manassas to destinations like New York City, Florida, Las Vegas, and even Los Angeles. It’s not imminent — but it is being discussed.

Here’s what we’re learning:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/21/exclusive-flights-from-manassas-could-reach-nyc-florida-vegas-l-a/

There was also a procedural reminder issued after campaign-related attire and remarks surfaced at a recent airport meeting. If you follow how local boards handle politics during official business, this explains what happened:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/political-fundraising-talk-at-airport-meeting-addressed/

❤️ A quick note on membership

Only members with an active membership can read the full stories linked above. If Potomac Local News helps you stay informed about decisions that affect your neighborhood, schools, and daily life, becoming a member is the best way to support this work:

https://potomaclocal.memberful.com/join

❄️ Snow sale reminder

Don’t forget about our snow sale! Save 10 percent on any new or upgraded membership (including upgrades from monthly, Prince William–Manassas, or Stafford–Fredericksburg memberships) to annual memberships.

Thank you for supporting local journalism in our community:

https://potomaclocal.memberful.com/checkout?coupon=Snow&plan=70010

Stay warm, drive carefully tonight, and keep those snow photos coming 📸❄️

— Uriah