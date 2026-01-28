Deaf Virginians Push Movie Caption Bill

Deaf and hard-of-hearing Virginians shared frustrations with movie theater accessibility while discussing House Bill 602, legislation that would require open-captioned screenings at theaters across the state.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: January 2026, virtual discussion hosted by Potomac Local News, featuring residents from Stafford County, Fredericksburg, Culpeper, and Fairfax

What happened: Deaf Virginians described barriers to accessing movies and urged support for House Bill 602, which would require theaters to offer open-captioned screenings.

Deaf Virginians described barriers to accessing movies and urged support for House Bill 602, which would require theaters to offer open-captioned screenings. Why it matters: Advocates say current captioning devices are unreliable and limit equal access to entertainment for Deaf families and groups.

Advocates say current captioning devices are unreliable and limit equal access to entertainment for Deaf families and groups. Who drove the news: Delegate Phil Hernandez of Norfolk, patron of House Bill 602.

Full Coverage

House Bill 602, sponsored by Delegate Phil Hernandez, would require movie theaters in Virginia to offer open-captioned screenings, either at designated times when a film opens or upon request. The bill was referred to the House General Laws Committee on January 13.

During a Potomac Local News discussion, several Deaf Virginians described recurring issues with assistive captioning devices currently offered by theaters, such as captioning glasses or small screens placed in cup holders.

ReBecca Bennett of Fredericksburg said the devices often malfunction or are uncomfortable to use. “It’s such a frustrating experience,” Bennett said, describing dead batteries, tilted screens, and the difficulty of wearing captioning glasses over prescription eyewear.

Jamie Berke of Fairfax said the devices caused physical discomfort and made moviegoing unpleasant. She added that she and her family often leave theaters when captioning does not work properly.

Jenny Witteborg of Culpeper said she and her husband, who are both Deaf, frequently miss parts of movies because captioning devices fail mid-show. “We’ll have to run back and ask the manager for new glasses, and we missed part of the movie,” Witteborg said.

Moderator Kelly Sienkowski said her own experiences mirrored those described by the panel, including long waits for managers to locate devices and missing the start of films. She noted that most movies now run two hours or longer, increasing the likelihood of battery failure.

Advocates said open captions on the main screen would eliminate many of these issues. Bennett, who runs a Deaf children’s camp, said open captions would allow large groups to attend movies together. “That’s a game changer,” she said. “All the kids can watch the screen with equal access.”

Panelists also said captions benefit more than the Deaf community. Berke and Witteborg noted that captions can support literacy, children learning to read, and people for whom English is a second language.

Some moviegoers argue open captions are distracting, but the panel said clearly labeled showtimes would address that concern. Berke said theaters already schedule different formats and could do the same for captioned screenings. “People who don’t want open captions can pick another time,” she said.

Several participants said theaters already have the technical ability to display open captions and that doing so could reduce costs by eliminating the need to maintain specialized equipment. They also said theaters rarely advertise existing open-captioned showings, leaving the Deaf community unaware of available options.

Advocates said they have spent years contacting theater managers and corporate offices to request captioned screenings, often without success. “We’ve been acting as volunteers,” Berke said, adding that the lack of response is why supporters believe legislation is necessary.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.