Valentine’s Day Bash returns to Manassas Museum with romantic civil ceremonies

Couples looking for a meaningful yet affordable way to say “I do” are invited to the 8th annual Valentine’s Day Bash, hosted by Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith. The event takes place on February 14, 2026, at the Manassas Museum and offers a romantic twist on traditional civil wedding ceremonies.

Held inside Mae Merchant Hall, the venue will be transformed into a charming space with whimsical decorations and heart-shaped accents. Throughout the day, couples will participate in personalized ceremonies, from first-time vows to renewals celebrating decades of marriage.

The event, now a community tradition, draws support from local partners and small businesses to create a memorable experience for couples and their guests. Smith described the bash as “a special, elegant, and affordable way to celebrate their union together with family and friends in a welcoming and supportive environment.”

The Valentine’s Day Bash continues to grow in popularity, serving as both a celebration of love and a reflection of community spirit in Prince William County.

Source: Press release from the Office of the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk

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