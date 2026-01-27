Manassas Pauses Sidewalk Enforcement

“Due to the current temperatures and icy conditions, enforcement of the City’s sidewalk snow-removal ordinance is temporarily suspended,” the City of Manassas announced. “Residents are still encouraged to help neighbors when possible and to do what they can to improve safety, including clearing walkways or spreading salt or sand in areas where ice cannot be safely removed.”

City officials said residents who need help clearing sidewalks can call 571-292-5316. The city partners with Volunteer Prince William through an assisted snow-shoveling program aimed at helping high-risk residents unable to clear sidewalks on their own. Additional snow-removal resources are available on the city’s website.

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