Ghostbusters-themed charity event coming to mall

Fans of all things paranormal are in for a treat as Planet Novak teams up with Ghostbusters Virginia for “Who You Gonna Claw?”—a family-friendly charity event set for Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the Spotsylvania Towne Center.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests can snap selfies with a towering 13-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and the team’s custom Ecto-1 tribute SUV. The Ghostbusters Virginia team will be on-site with gear displays and photo ops, bringing the beloved movie franchise to life for a good cause.

The event features carnival-style games where “every play wins,” with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. Inside Planet Novak, the arcade will run Ghostbusters-themed music and offer free-to-play bonus games throughout the day.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged for specific attractions. Formerly known as Cosmic Clawcade, Planet Novak is a locally owned arcade specializing in claw games and interactive entertainment.

Source: Press release from Planet Novak

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