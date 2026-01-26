Prince William fire officials warn residents to stay off unsafe ice

As cold weather continues across the region, Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials are warning residents to stay off the ice on local waterways. Despite appearances, ice in the area is rarely thick or stable enough for safe recreation.

Unlike northern regions where consistent freezing temperatures create strong, solid ice, ice in Prince William often forms under fluctuating temperatures. This results in thin or cracked surfaces, especially on stormwater ponds, rivers, and streams. Areas frequented by ducks or geese are also risky, as their activity can prevent ice from forming properly.

Officials say ice can deteriorate four times faster than it forms, making it more dangerous than it appears. If a person or pet falls in, severe hypothermia can occur in under 10 minutes, and the chance of a successful rescue drops rapidly after that.

Residents are urged to call 911 immediately if someone falls through the ice and to avoid attempting a rescue themselves. Instead, try to help from a safe distance with a flotation aid. For safe winter fun, fire officials recommend visiting skating rinks and other designated facilities.

Source: Prince William County Fire and Rescue System

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