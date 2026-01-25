Masroor Mosque welcomes new imam, opens 2026 with pre-dawn prayers

The Masroor Mosque in Prince William County welcomed Imam Salman Tariq as the new missionary for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Masroor Mosque chapter. Imam Tariq brings experience from prior service in Canada, Ghana, and several U.S. states, including Missouri, Connecticut, and Maryland.

To mark the start of 2026, Imam Tariq led a special pre-dawn Tahajjud prayer, drawing more than 500 worshippers to the mosque. Men, women, and children participated in the voluntary prayers, followed by the Fajr (dawn) prayer and a sermon.

In his address, Imam Tariq reflected on a Quranic verse urging believers to “vie, then, with one another in good works” (Qur’an 2:149). He encouraged attendees to set spiritual goals focused on service to others, citing the example of Abu Bakr, a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad, who was praised for his consistent acts of charity and devotion.

The morning concluded with a warm breakfast and fellowship among members of the community.

Source: Press release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Masroor Mosque chapter

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