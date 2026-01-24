City Offices Closed for Winter Storm

“All offices in [Manassas Park] City Hall, DSS, Community Center and Public Works are closed Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather,” the City of Manassas Park announced. “Residents must contact the Police Non-Emergency line at (703) 361-1136 for water/sewer emergencies and after-hours. For electrical emergencies, contact NOVEC at 703-335-0500.”

“Due to the forecasted winter storm, Manassas Park City Library will close at 5 p.m. [today] (1/24) and will be closed through Sunday,” the city stated. “We expect to be back to our normally scheduled hours Tuesday (1/27) at 10 a.m.”

City officials said essential services will remain available through emergency contacts, and residents are encouraged to monitor official city and library social media channels for updates as weather conditions evolve.

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