AKIRA Opens New Potomac Mills Store

A Chicago-based fashion retailer is opening a new store at Potomac Mills this weekend, bringing bold, trend-driven clothing and accessories to Woodbridge.

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Key Takeaways

Jan. 24, 2026 | 10 a.m. | Potomac Mills, Woodbridge

AKIRA is opening a new retail location at Potomac Mills with an all-day grand opening celebration.

The store sells fashion-forward women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories focused on bold, statement styles.

The opening is part of AKIRA’s continued expansion in the Washington, D.C., region.

Potomac Mills in Woodbridge will welcome a new AKIRA store on Saturday, Jan. 24, with an all-day grand opening event that begins with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

The celebration includes a free AKIRA-branded gift for the first 100 guests in line, a gift with purchase for shoppers who spend $100 or more, and in-store games and prizes available only during the opening-day event.

AKIRA is a Chicago-based fashion retailer founded in 2002 that has grown from a single boutique into a national brand with dozens of stores across the United States. The company is known for its bold, trend-driven style and emphasis on self-expression through fashion.

The retailer specializes in women’s apparel, offering statement dresses, tops, bottoms, outerwear, shoes, and accessories such as handbags and jewelry. Its merchandise is aimed at style-conscious shoppers looking for standout pieces and seasonal trends.

The Potomac Mills location marks AKIRA’s sixth store in the Washington, D.C., area, signaling continued growth in Northern Virginia and other style-forward communities nationwide.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.