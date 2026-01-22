State Of County Event Postponed

Prince William County has postponed its State of the County event scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, citing the potential for winter weather.

Key Takeaways

Date: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Place: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas

Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas What happened: The State of the County event was postponed due to potential winter weather

The State of the County event was postponed due to potential winter weather Why it matters: The address provides residents a public update on county priorities and accomplishments

The address provides residents a public update on county priorities and accomplishments Who drove the news: Prince William County government and Board Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson

Full Coverage

Prince William County officials announced that the State of the County event scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, has been postponed due to the potential for winter weather. County officials said a new date will be announced at a later time.

The State of the County address is typically delivered during the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ first meeting of the calendar year, when the board also conducts organizational business such as adopting its annual meeting calendar and selecting board leadership.

During the board’s first meeting of the year, Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson delivered her third State of the County address, reflecting on what she described as the county’s top accomplishments in 2025.

Jefferson highlighted the adoption of the county’s 2025–2028 Strategic Plan, continued tax relief combined with investments in public safety, infrastructure, and education, and expanded access to affordable housing through the county’s first Affordable Dwelling Unit Ordinance and long-term funding commitments.

She also pointed to efforts to modernize county services with the launch of PWC 311, a centralized customer service system, and the expansion of behavioral health care through the opening of the Prince William Crisis Receiving Center Complex.

“We will continue to make decisions that reflect our values, protect our quality of life and ensure that Prince William County remains a place where people want to live, work, raise a family and call home,” Jefferson said. “As we look ahead to the coming year, I am confident in our direction and inspired by our potential.”

The postponed event was scheduled to take place at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas and was to include an open house from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by the address at 7 p.m.

In other business during the meeting, the Board of County Supervisors selected Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry as its 2026 vice chair. Angry is the longest-serving member of the board and previously served as vice chair in 2020.

The board also chose Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy as the 2026 chair pro tempore. Gordy previously served on the Prince William County Planning Commission before being elected to the board in November 2023.

The Board of County Supervisors also adopted its 2026 meeting schedule. More information about the board is available through the county’s official website.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.