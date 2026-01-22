Manassas Airport Prepares for Weekend Snow

Manassas Regional Airport says it is actively monitoring a forecasted snow event expected to impact the region this weekend. Airport officials say crews, contractors, and specialized equipment are ready to respond if winter weather affects operations, with a focus on reopening runways as quickly as possible after snowfall ends.

The airport operates under an FAA-approved Snow and Ice Control Plan that outlines priorities during winter weather events. Airport stakeholders are encouraged to monitor NOTAMs, the airport’s website, and official social media channels for the latest operational updates as the storm approaches.

Forecast summary:

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast details:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/

The update did not specify whether any delays, cancellations, or closures are expected at this time.

Here’s the full update:

Manassas Regional Airport is actively monitoring a forecasted snow event expected to impact the region this weekend. As with previous significant winter weather events, the airport has established protocols, procedures, and modern equipment in place to ensure an effective response should there be any impacts to operational continuity during or after the event. The airport also maintains an FAA-approved Snow and Ice Control Plan that clearly outlines operational priorities during winter weather events. Airport crews and contractors will work throughout the snow event to ensure the airport’s runways are reopened as soon as possible after the snowfall ends. We encourage airport stakeholders to monitor NOTAMs, the airport’s website, and the airport’s social media channels for updates.

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