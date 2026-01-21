Margaret Franklin Resigns Woodbridge Supervisor Seat

Margaret Franklin has resigned from her seat as Woodbridge District Supervisor on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors following her election to the Virginia General Assembly.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Jan. 20, 2026, Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting, Woodbridge

Jan. 20, 2026, Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting, Woodbridge What happened: The Board unanimously accepted Margaret Franklin’s resignation as Woodbridge District Supervisor, effective 6 p.m. Jan. 19, 2026.

The Board unanimously accepted Margaret Franklin’s resignation as Woodbridge District Supervisor, effective 6 p.m. Jan. 19, 2026. Why it matters: The resignation creates a vacancy for one of Prince William County’s largest districts and triggers a special election.

The resignation creates a vacancy for one of Prince William County’s largest districts and triggers a special election. Who drove the news: The Prince William County Board of Supervisors, acting on Franklin’s resignation.

Full Coverage

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept the resignation of Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin and to begin the process of filling the vacancy through a special election.

During the Jan. 20 meeting, supervisors approved a motion directing the county attorney to notify and petition the Prince William County Circuit Court to issue a writ for a special election to fill the Woodbridge seat. The resignation was effective at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2026.

Franklin resigned after being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, where she will represent the 23rd District. She won the seat in a special election earlier this month after announcing her candidacy in December.

Franklin was first elected to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in 2019, representing the Woodbridge Magisterial District. She was re-elected in 2023, beginning a second term that was set to run through 2027.

During her time on the board, Franklin held several leadership roles, including vice chair of the Board of Supervisors, chair of the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board, and chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, also known as OmniRide. She also served in leadership positions with regional and statewide local government organizations.

Her resignation leaves the Woodbridge District without representation until a special election is held. The circuit court will set the election date once the writ is issued. County officials have not yet announced a timeline for the special election or how long the seat may remain vacant.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.