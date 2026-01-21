County clears way for 191 townhomes near I-95

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a rezoning request allowing a long-vacant property near I-95 to be developed as an affordable housing townhome community.

Key Takeaways

Date: January 20, 2026

Time: Evening regular meeting

Place: Prince William County Government Center, Woodbridge

The Board unanimously approved a rezoning to allow 191 rental townhomes, including 19 affordable units.

The decision adds residential housing to a largely commercial corridor that has remained undeveloped for decades.

The vote was driven by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors through a consolidated public hearing and omnibus motion.

Full Coverage

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved Rezoning #REZ2025-00011, known as Cabin Branch at Quantico Creek, as part of a consolidated public hearing. The rezoning applies to a roughly 31.5-acre site in the Potomac Magisterial District.

Supervisors voted unanimously through a single omnibus motion to approve all items in the block, including the Cabin Branch project.

The rezoning changes the property’s designation from Planned Business District to Planned Medium Residential, allowing up to 191 townhome units. Nineteen of those units are proffered as affordable housing, and the development is planned to operate as a rental community.

Board members referenced the project during discussion as an example of introducing residential use into a predominantly commercial area near Interstate 95. Supervisors also noted that the site has remained undeveloped for many years despite previous approvals.

The property was originally rezoned in 1986 for commercial use. In 2011, the county approved a special-use permit for a 120-room hotel, but the project was never built. The newly approved rezoning supersedes all prior approvals and proffers tied to the site.

County planning staff previously recommended approval, citing consistency with Prince William County’s land use, housing, transportation, and environmental policies. The site is located within the Dumfries Road Activity Center and is designated Mixed Use to support higher-density development.

The project includes proposed trails, park space, and a pyrite sculpture park referencing the historic Cabin Branch Pyrite Mine, which once operated in the area.

With the rezoning approved, the project will move forward to site plan and engineering review. During that process, county staff will review compliance with the affordable housing proffers, including the number and distribution of affordable units, income eligibility requirements, timing of construction, and long-term affordability mechanisms such as deed restrictions or covenants. Staff will also evaluate buffers, tree preservation, trail amenities, and stormwater management facilities before building permits can be issued.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.