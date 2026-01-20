Manassas Crash Kills 74-Year-Old Woman

A 74-year-old woman died after her car was hit by a pickup truck that reportedly ran a red light in Manassas on Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 1:52 p.m. on January 19 at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and the Davis Ford Shopping Center. A black Ram pickup allegedly failed to stop at the red light and struck a tan Toyota sedan that was turning left. The driver of the sedan, identified as Marjorie Reynolds, was seriously injured and later died at a nearby hospital.

No charges or arrests were announced. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Crash

On January 19, 2026, at 1:52 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and the Davis Ford Shopping Center. The preliminary investigation indicates that the offending vehicle, a black Ram pickup truck, failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a tan Toyota sedan that was turning left onto Liberia Avenue. The driver of the Toyota sedan sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local area hospital, where the victim was later pronounced deceased. The deceased’s next of kin has been notified. Deceased: Marjorie Reynolds, 74 y/o No further details will be released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Manassas City Police Department’s investigator, Master Police Officer Daniels, at 703-257-8175 or [email protected].

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