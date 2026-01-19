Inside ARTfactory’s ‘Resonance’ Event

“The ARTfactory invites the public to a special Artist Talk in conjunction with Resonance: The Ties That Bond, the new exhibition by the Onyx Art Group,” Virginia ARTfactory announced. “This event offers visitors the opportunity to hear directly from the artists about their work, inspirations, and experiences creating the exhibition.”

“Founded in 2023, the Onyx Art Group brings together artists whose diverse cultural perspectives inform a collaborative and dialogue-driven practice,” the post stated. “During the talk, participating artists will discuss their creative processes, the themes of resonance and connection within their work, and the role of art in transcending cultural and emotional boundaries.”

The artist talk will take place Saturday, February 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the ARTfactory. The exhibition is on view from January 31 through March 8, 2026, and features work by Evelyn Chatters, Nicole M. Fisher, Anna Gatling, Akon J. Otoyo, Penny Shaw, and Otis L. Stanley. The event is open to the public, with RSVPs requested.

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