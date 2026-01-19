Could Virginia Vote Earlier in 2028?

“Most of Virginia’s Democratic congressional delegation is making the case for Virginia to be one of the early primary states in the 2028 presidential race,” Virginia Scope reported. “According to the New York Times, the Democratic National Committee … has said that one state from each of four regions will hold nominating contests in the early window before Super Tuesday.”

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