Democrats win two Virginia House seats in special elections

“Voters in two Virginia House of Delegates districts elected Democratic candidates Tuesday in special elections prompted by lawmakers leaving the General Assembly to join Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger’s administration,” The Center Square reported. “In House District 11, voters elected Gretchen Bulova, who won 68.8% of the vote, or 5,599 ballots cast, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.”

“Voters also decided a separate special election in House District 23, [Woodbridge and North Stafford,] where Democrat Margaret Angela Franklin won with 77.2% of the vote, or 2,773 ballots, according to unofficial election results,” The Center Square reported.

The special elections were held Tuesday, Jan. 13, filling vacancies created when Democratic delegates left the General Assembly to join Spanberger’s incoming administration. The 11th District seat opened after Del. David Bulova became secretary of natural and historic resources, while the 23rd District seat was vacated by Del. Candi Mundon King, now secretary of the commonwealth. Another special election is scheduled for Jan. 20 in the 17th House District in Fairfax County.

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