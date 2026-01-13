Traffic

OmniRide tracks transit funding, budget issues ahead of 2026 General Assembly session

By Uriah Kiser

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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