Traffic OmniRide tracks transit funding, budget issues ahead of 2026 General Assembly session By Uriah Kiser Published January 13, 2026 at 2:00PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #General Assembly #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #OmniRide