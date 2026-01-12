Voters head to polls Tuesday in House District 23 special election

Voters in parts of Prince William and Stafford counties will head to the polls Tuesday, January 13, to decide who will represent them in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 23rd District in a special election.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both counties. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The race pits Democrat Margaret Angela Franklin, a sitting Prince William County supervisor with extensive Capitol Hill experience, against Republican Verndell “Vern” Robinson, a Navy veteran and former county supervisor candidate.

The candidates

Margaret Angela Franklin (D)

Franklin currently serves as Woodbridge District Supervisor on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, a seat she first won in 2019 and was reelected to in 2023. During her time on the board, Franklin has held several leadership roles, including vice chair of the board, chair of the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board, and chair of OmniRide.

Before entering local government, Franklin spent nearly a decade working on Capitol Hill, serving as a senior legislative staffer and legislative director for multiple members of Congress. Her work focused on federal policy, constituent services, and legislative strategy.

On the campaign trail, Franklin has emphasized affordable housing, transportation, healthcare access, and reproductive rights, pointing to her experience navigating both local and federal government as preparation for serving in the General Assembly.

Franklin won the Democratic nomination in a party caucus last month.

Verndell “Vern” Robinson (R)

Robinson is a U.S. Navy veteran and real estate professional who previously ran for Prince William County Supervisor in the Potomac District in 2023.

Her campaign centers on affordability, pro-family policies, and responsible growth, with particular attention to housing costs and land-use decisions. Robinson has criticized what she describes as overdevelopment and has called for tax relief measures aimed at easing the financial burden on families and small businesses.

Republican leaders selected Robinson as the party’s nominee for the special election, citing her prior campaign experience and community ties.

How to vote

Prince William County

Voters in Prince William County can find their assigned polling place by using the Office of Elections lookup tool at pwcvotes.org. Polling locations are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Same-day voter registration is available, and eligible voters who are not registered may cast a provisional ballot.

Stafford County

Stafford County voters can confirm their polling place through the Stafford County Voter Registration Office website. All precincts are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside voting is available for voters with disabilities or those age 65 and older.

What’s at stake

The winner of Tuesday’s election will fill a House seat representing communities in eastern Prince William County and northern Stafford County made vacant with incoming Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s (D) appointment of former Delegate Candi King to her cabinet. The outcome could have implications for closely contested issues in Richmond, including housing policy, transportation funding, and education.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.