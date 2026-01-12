Innovation Elementary earns VSBA Platinum Design Award

“The Virginia School Boards Association awarded Innovation Elementary School its presti gious Platinum Design Award in the 2025 VSBA Exhibition of School Architecture,” Prince William County Public Schools announced. “The award cited the school’s groundbreaking layout and visionary approach to future learning environments.”

The Platinum Design Award recognizes excellence in educational facility design, highlighting schools that support innovative instruction and adaptable learning spaces. Innovation Elementary was honored among projects showcased statewide during the annual VSBA Exhibition of School Architecture.

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