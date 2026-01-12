Help Us Spot What’s New in Your Neighborhood

One of my favorite things to do at Potomac Local News is tell stories about what’s popping up around the corner — new restaurants, new shops, “coming soon” signs, and even businesses quietly closing their doors.

Those stories consistently do well, and there’s a simple reason why: people love knowing what’s changing in their community.

Here’s the thing, though — I can’t be everywhere.

So I want to invite you to help me tell these stories.

See Something New? Snap a Photo.

If you’re driving down Route 1 in Woodbridge…

Walking Center Street in Manassas…

On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg…

Or anywhere in Stafford, Dumfries, Gainesville, Haymarket, Occoquan, Quantico, or Lorton…

And you spot:

A new business

A “coming soon” sign

A storefront that just opened

Or even a place that looks like it may close or has quietly closed

👉 Take a quick photo and send it to me.

You don’t need a fancy camera. A clear cell phone photo is perfect.

How to Send It

📧 Email: [email protected]

📱 Text: 571-989-1695

If you want to be in the photo yourself, even better — just make sure the sign is visible in the background. If you’d rather stay behind the camera, that’s perfectly fine too.

What Happens Next?

When you send something in, here’s what I do:

I track down details about the business

I find out who owns it and when it’s opening (or what happened)

I may even call the owner for an interview

And then we publish a story so the whole community knows

And yes — you get credit for the tip.

Your name goes with the photo. You get recognition for helping us break the news.

Why This Matters

Potomac Local News works because it’s built with the community, not just for it.

A lot of the best local stories start with someone saying:

“Hey Uriah, I saw this today and thought you should know.”

That’s real grassroots local journalism — and I love it.

A Little Thank-You from Me

If you regularly send in tips and photos — let’s say 10 or more solid submissions — I’m happy to thank you with a complimentary Potomac Local News membership.

You’re already out there. You’re already seeing these changes.

Let’s make sure the whole community knows about them.

One Last Thing

Please only take photos safely — no snapping pictures while driving. Pull over, park, or grab the shot while you’re on foot.

If you see something new, interesting, or changing in your neighborhood, I can’t wait to hear from you.

📧 [email protected]

📱 571-989-1695

Thanks for being part of the Potomac Local community — and for helping us shine a light on what’s happening right where you live.