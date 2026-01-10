Virginia first state to opt into Education Freedom Tax Credit program

Virginia has become the first state in the nation to formally opt into the Education Freedom Tax Credit program, a new federal initiative aimed at expanding school choice through scholarship donations. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the decision on January 1, 2026, marking a milestone in his administration’s ongoing efforts to broaden educational options for families across the Commonwealth.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit, also called the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit (FSTC), allows individuals and businesses to receive a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit—up to $1,700—when donating to approved Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs). These funds will provide scholarships to help families pay for private school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies, and other services beginning in 2027.

In his announcement, Youngkin emphasized the program’s potential to help students with the greatest needs and praised former President Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for their support of education choice. Eight SGOs, including two Virginia-based organizations—Step Up, Virginia! and the Torah Education Scholarship Fund—have been approved to serve local students.

Virginia officials say the move aligns with broader efforts to diversify education, such as lab schools, expanded dual enrollment, and changes to charter school policies. The state will continue working with federal agencies to finalize program details before the official rollout in 2027.

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