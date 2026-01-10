Hospitals Warn of Severe Flu Surge as ERs Fill Across Northern Virginia

Area hospitals are warning residents that a serious flu and respiratory illness surge is straining emergency departments across Northern Virginia, prompting health leaders to urge patients with mild to moderate symptoms to seek care outside hospital emergency rooms when possible.

Key Takeaways

Date/Time: Jan. 9, 2026

Where: Northern Virginia, including Prince William County

What happened: Hospitals across the region are seeing a sharp rise in flu and respiratory illness cases, leading to crowded emergency departments and longer wait times.

Hospitals across the region are seeing a sharp rise in flu and respiratory illness cases, leading to crowded emergency departments and longer wait times. Why it matters: Emergency room crowding can delay care for life-threatening conditions, while many flu patients could be treated faster elsewhere.

Emergency room crowding can delay care for life-threatening conditions, while many flu patients could be treated faster elsewhere. Who’s involved: UVA Health and Sentara Health, including Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Lake Ridge.

UVA Health and Sentara Health, including Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Lake Ridge. What residents should do: Use same-day care, walk-in clinics, urgent care, or virtual visits for non-emergency symptoms, and reserve emergency departments for severe or life-threatening conditions.

Full Coverage

Hospitals across Virginia and Northern Virginia are reporting a significant increase in flu and other respiratory illnesses, putting pressure on emergency departments and extending wait times for patients.

UVA Health said the seasonal surge has led to overcrowding in emergency rooms statewide, and officials are encouraging residents with less-severe symptoms to consider alternative care options such as same-day clinic visits, urgent care, or virtual appointments. Health leaders say those options can often provide faster treatment while helping preserve emergency department capacity for critical cases.

UVA Health officials advised patients who are pregnant, undergoing cancer treatment, have had a transplant, or are immunocompromised to contact their specialist’s office for guidance before deciding where to seek care.

According to UVA Health, same-day care appointments are available at many outpatient clinics for non-emergency issues including flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal illness, minor injuries, rashes, and sprains. Urgent care visits — offered both in person and virtually — are recommended for more serious but non-life-threatening symptoms such as high fever, persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, allergic reactions, or injuries that may require stitches or imaging.

Emergency departments should be used for life-threatening conditions such as heart attack symptoms, stroke warning signs, severe injuries, serious allergic reactions, or seizures. UVA Health noted that masking is now required upon entry to its emergency departments.

Sentara Health is reporting similar conditions across its facilities, including in Prince William County. Sentara leaders say emergency departments at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge and the Sentara Lake Ridge stand-alone emergency facility are experiencing a sharp increase in flu-related visits, contributing to crowding and delayed hospital admissions.

SNVMC Chief Medical Officer Debra Lee, M.D., said the surge mirrors what is happening across the broader Sentara system, noting that while vaccines remain the best protection against severe illness, additional precautions are needed during peak flu season. She encouraged residents to wear masks when experiencing symptoms and when visiting high-risk settings such as hospitals and emergency departments.

Sentara officials emphasized that residents with mild to moderate symptoms should avoid emergency rooms when possible and instead consider alternatives such as primary care visits, walk-in clinics, urgent care, or virtual care options. The health system offers a self-assessment tool to help patients decide where to seek treatment.

Both UVA Health and Sentara stress that people considered high-risk — including those over 65, pregnant individuals, people with compromised immune systems, or those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or asthma — should seek prompt medical attention and may need a higher level of care.

Emergency departments remain open 24/7 for severe symptoms, but hospital leaders caution that wait times may be longer than usual during the flu’s seasonal peak.

For more information on care options, locations, and hours, residents are encouraged to visit their healthcare provider’s website before heading to an emergency room.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.