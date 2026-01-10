Dumfries receives $240,000 federal grant to make sidewalks safer and more accessible

Dumfries will use a new $240,000 federal grant to improve sidewalk accessibility and make local streets safer for pedestrians. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money through its Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, which supports efforts to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

Town officials say the funding will help launch a planning and feasibility project to assess sidewalk conditions throughout Dumfries. The goal is to create a Sidewalk Accessibility and Walkability Action Plan that identifies gaps in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and prioritizes areas for improvement.

“This award is an important step in building a safer, more connected, and more accessible Dumfries,” said Town Manager Tangela Innis in a news release. The project will include public input, mapping of sidewalk gaps, and up to three short-term pilot improvements to test potential upgrades before long-term fixes are made.

The full project is expected to cost $300,000, with the remaining funds coming from non-federal sources. Dumfries plans to hold community engagement events as the project moves forward.

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