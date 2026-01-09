Fredericksburg Legacy of Horace Hill Packs Fredericksburg Visitor Center By Mike Salmon Published January 9, 2026 at 3:00PM National Park Service rangers’ Ashley Ranalli and Supervisor Lewis Rogers shared information about the investigative steps it took. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford