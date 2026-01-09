Fredericksburg

Legacy of Horace Hill Packs Fredericksburg Visitor Center

By Mike Salmon
National Park Service rangers’ Ashley Ranalli and Supervisor Lewis Rogers shared information about the investigative steps it took.

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