Jill Spall elected Manassas School Board Chair at annual meeting

The School Board of the City of Manassas began the new year by electing Jill Spall as its new chair during its annual organizational meeting on January 5, 2026. Spall, who previously served as vice chair, takes over leadership of the board and says she’s focused on continuity and keeping students at the center of decision-making.

Dr. Zella Jones was elected vice chair, stepping into the role as the board looks ahead to another year of guiding Manassas City Public Schools. The board also approved several routine appointments, including continuing Alba Garza as Clerk and Maureen Wilcoski as Deputy Clerk.

Deputy Superintendent Craig Gfeller and Dr. Jennifer Cassata, Executive Director of Accountability and Finance, will continue to serve as acting superintendent designees in the superintendent’s absence. Dr. Cassata and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman were also named Deputy Agents for the board.

Board Member Diana Brown will serve as the voting delegate to the Virginia School Boards Association, with Board Member Dayna-Marie Miles as alternate. The board will meet regularly on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, except in May, November, and December, when only one regular meeting is scheduled.