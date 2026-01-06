Stafford County Fire & Rescue to Host January Blood Drive With Inova

“January is National Blood Donor Month. Join Stafford County Fire & Rescue in starting the year by saving lives,” Stafford County Fire & Rescue announced. “We’re proud to partner with Inova Blood Donor Services for our January Blood Drive, and we need your help.”

“A single donation can help up to three patients in our region,” the post continued. “As a thank-you, donors will receive a specialty sweatshirt in honor of National Blood Donor Month.”

The blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Gym, located at 1201 Courthouse Road in Stafford. Donors are asked to bring a photo ID and allow about one hour for the donation. Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone.

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