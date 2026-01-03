New Year’s Babies: Local Hospitals Welcome the First Newborns of 2026

The arrival of 2026 brought more than fireworks and celebrations across the region — it welcomed some of our newest residents.

Hospitals in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Manassas marked the start of the New Year by welcoming their first babies of 2026, each arrival bringing joy, hope, and a memorable beginning for families and medical teams.

Fredericksburg Region’s First Baby of 2026

Mary Washington Hospital welcomed the first baby born in the Fredericksburg region in the New Year.

The baby arrived at 12:55 a.m. on January 1, ushering in 2026 just minutes after midnight and setting a celebratory tone for the year ahead.

A few hours later, Stafford Hospital celebrated its own New Year’s arrival.

Baby Eleo Neteyam was born at 6:46 a.m. on January 1, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. He is the son of Carmen and Enock of Stafford.

Carmen said Eleo’s timing came as a surprise.

“I was not expecting a New Year baby because his estimated due date was December 21! He decided to come on a special day of a new year,” she said.

Mary Washington Healthcare congratulated the families and welcomed the New Year’s babies as symbols of hope and fresh beginnings.

Prince William County’s First Baby of 2026

In Manassas, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2026 at the Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center.

Baby Ailany was born at 5:24 a.m. on January 1, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

She was delivered by Dr. Carolyn Mason with support from nurses Raegan Poole, RN; Akiah Muhammad, RN; Donna Oveissi, RN; and Liz Cator, RN.

“The birth of our first baby each year is always a special milestone,” said Eyad Abdel Latif, associate chief nursing officer at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. “It is an honor for our physicians, nurses, and team members to be part of such a meaningful moment for families, and a wonderful way to begin a new year of caring for our community.”

Abdel Latif noted the medical center is nationally recognized for maternity care, earning “High Performing” and “Maternity Care Access” designations from U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Ailany’s mother thanked the hospital staff for their support.

“We are so happy. Thank you to our great nurses and doctor who delivered our little girl,” she said. “We were also very surprised to receive a gift basket from the hospital to share this exciting day. Everyone was so nice and supportive the entire time we were here.”

The family plans to return home to Manassas, where Ailany will be introduced to her brother and sister, ages 7 and 12.