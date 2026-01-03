Late-Night Hit-and-Run Ends December of Dangerous Driving in Manassas

A hit-and-run at a busy Manassas intersection just before New Year’s Eve left several people injured and capped off a month of serious vehicle incidents in the city.

Around 10:30 p.m. on December 30, a silver Hyundai sedan ran a red light at Sudley Road and Stonewall Road, crashing into two vehicles. The occupants of the Hyundai fled before police arrived and are believed to have been picked up by another car. Victims in the struck vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in the month, on December 6, a 24-year-old man was arrested after crashing through barricades during the Santa Lights Manassas celebration in Old Town. Police say the driver ignored officers, struck a police cruiser and a uniformed officer, then sped off, hitting more cruisers before being taken into custody at Prince William and Liberty streets. The officer suffered a minor injury. Charges against the driver include attempted malicious wounding, DUI with a blood alcohol level over 0.20%, and obstruction of justice. Officials called the incident a near-tragedy, given the size of the holiday crowd.

Here’s the full press release:

Hit and Run with Injuries

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at approximately 10:31 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Sudley Road and Stonewall Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that a silver Hyundai sedan traveling eastbound on Sudley Road failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck two vehicles in the intersection. The occupants of the Hyundai sedan fled the scene prior to police arrival and are believed to have been picked up by another vehicle. The occupants of the struck vehicles were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Shorkey at 703-257-8179 or [email protected].

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

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