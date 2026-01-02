Fredericksburg

Silver and Engagement Rings Shine in Fredericksburg as Holiday Spending Rolls On

By Mike Salmon
Pizza is always a big seller on Caroline Street so the crowd at Benny Vitali's on Caroline Street was not a surprise.

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