Fredericksburg Silver and Engagement Rings Shine in Fredericksburg as Holiday Spending Rolls On By Mike Salmon Published January 2, 2026 at 3:00PM | Updated January 2, 2026 at 3:37PM Pizza is always a big seller on Caroline Street so the crowd at Benny Vitali's on Caroline Street was not a surprise. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Business #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford