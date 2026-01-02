Crack Cocaine Bust in Manassas Leads to Two Arrests

A narcotics investigation led Manassas police to a major drug bust and the arrest of two women wanted in multiple jurisdictions. On December 27, 2025, officers with the Special Problems Unit were investigating a possible drug operation at a home on Bruton Parish Court when they spotted a known wanted individual entering the residence.

Police obtained permission to enter and quickly discovered suspected drugs and paraphernalia in plain view. Two women—ages 30 and 21—were found hiding in a bathroom and arrested. A search of the home turned up more than 230 small bags of suspected crack cocaine, additional drugs including PCP, and packaging materials commonly used in drug distribution.

The older woman, who lives on Bruton Parish Court, faces multiple felony drug charges, while the younger woman faces several outstanding warrants. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Here’s the full press release:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics

On December 27th, 2025, the Manassas City Police Special Problems Unit was investigating a possible narcotics case at a residence located in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court. Prior to making contact with the residence, officers observed a known wanted individual, identified as Alexis Smith, enter the home.

Officers subsequently made contact with the resident and obtained consent to enter the home. The resident denied that Ms. Smith was inside the home but stated that two adult females were present. Upon entry, officers observed suspected narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia in plain view. Officers then located the initial wanted subject, Alexis Smith, along with an additional wanted individual, Michelle Tenango Solelo, inside a restroom. Both individuals were taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was obtained for the residence. As a result of the search, officers recovered approximately 232 small bags of suspected crack cocaine, two large bags of suspected cocaine, one bottle of suspected PCP, one large bag of white powder, approximately 1,000 empty small bags, and two digital scales.

This is an open and active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. Arrested: Alexis Smith 30 y/o

Charges: Distribution with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II x2, Failure to Appear

Prince William County warrants for Forgery, False ID, and Obstruction of Justice

Manassas Park warrants for Possession Schedule I/II, Defraud Innkeeper, and Forgery Arrested: Michelle Tenango Sotelo 21 y/o

Charges: Pretrial Violation x2

Prince William County warrant for Defraud Innkeeper

Manassas Park warrants for Destruction of Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

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