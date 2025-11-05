Virginia State Police Investigating Double Fatal Crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania County

“The Virginia State Police is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred this morning at approximately 1:06 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near the 126-mile marker in Spotsylvania County,” Virginia State Police announced. “A 2013 Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer went off of the right side of the interstate, where it struck a stopped tractor trailer. The impact caused the Ram to catch fire.”

“The two occupants of the Ram died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured,” the agency stated.

All Interstate 95 southbound lanes near Exit 126 (Route 1) in the Massaponax area were closed for several hours after the crash but reopened around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. The crash remains under investigation.

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