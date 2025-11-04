Virginia Secretary of Commerce to Attend “Make Your Mark” Business Celebration

“Get ready for an evening of energy, inspiration and community as the third annual Make Your Mark Awards Ceremony and Business Celebration welcomes special guest, Virginia Secretary of Commerce & Trade Juan Pablo Segura!” Prince William Economic Development and Tourism announced. “He will present the Business Ambassador Award alongside Chris Shorter, County Executive of Prince William County Government.” (pwcded.org)

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 13, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Organizers note it is a seated event and ask attendees to register. (pwcded.org)

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