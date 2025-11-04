Stewart Wins Tight Gainesville Supervisor Race; Democrats Flip Prince William Board Seat

In one of Prince William County’s most closely watched races, Democrat George T. Stewart narrowly defeated Republican Patrick R. Harders to win the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Stewart received 50.47% of the vote (12,579 votes) to Harders’ 48.77% (12,156 votes). Write-in candidates accounted for 0.75% (188 votes).

The race filled the vacancy left by Supervisor Bob Weir, a Republican who died in July 2025. Harders, a local business owner and former chair of the Prince William County Republican Committee, entered the race promising fiscal restraint, transparency, and resistance to large-scale data center projects near residential areas.

Stewart, a U.S. Navy veteran and financial consultant, campaigned on preserving the Rural Crescent, curbing unchecked development, and investing in infrastructure, schools, and the county’s commercial tax base.

The campaign drew intense attention from residents concerned about growth, land use, and the future of data center expansion in western Prince William County. Both candidates opposed massive data center projects in Gainesville but differed on approach and long-term planning priorities.

With Stewart’s victory, Democrats strengthen their control on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, continuing a trend of Democratic gains in recent local and state elections.