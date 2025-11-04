Prince William County Launches Planning Effort for Vint Hill Road Corridor

“Prince William County is launching an exciting new planning effort to help guide thoughtful, sustainable growth along the Vint Hill Road Corridor,” the county’s Planning Office announced. “The Vint Hill Corridor Small Area Plan (SAP) will build on our community’s vision: protecting rural character, strengthening economic opportunity, and preserving what makes this area truly special.”

The Vint Hill Corridor SAP will be developed in collaboration with residents, business owners, and local stakeholders to balance growth, enhance mobility, and support locally rooted businesses while maintaining the area’s rural charm. A community kickoff meeting will take place on November 17.