Schools Across the Region Closed Tuesday, November 4

“Reminder: There will be no school for students on Monday, November 3 or Tuesday, November 4,” Prince William County Public Schools posted.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools also reminded families, “There is no school for students tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4, 2025.”

“Happy November! Just a friendly reminder that tomorrow, November 4, is a Student/Staff Holiday for Election Day. No school for students or staff,” Stafford County Public Schools announced. The district also noted upcoming holidays on November 11 for Veterans Day and November 26–28 for Thanksgiving Break.

Manassas City Public Schools shared its Weekly Notables for November 3–7, while Manassas Park City Schools stated, “There is no school for students today, it is Parent Teacher Conference Day… Tomorrow there is no school for students and it is a virtual work day for staff.”

Most Northern Virginia school divisions are observing the Election Day holiday on Tuesday, November 4, with some also closing Monday for teacher workdays or conferences.

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