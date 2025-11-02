Stafford Schools Launch Annual Learn & Serve Turkey Drive to Support Local Families

“It’s time to show the power of the Stafford community! The Learn & Serve Turkey Drive is kicking off to collect frozen turkeys for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank,” Stafford County Public Schools announced. “Help us ensure every local family can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal! Mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 19. We need a helping hand!”

The annual initiative invites students, families, and community members to donate frozen turkeys to help feed local residents during the holiday season. All contributions will go to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which distributes Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the region.