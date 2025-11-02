Prince William County Names Kaytie Carroll as Director of Public Safety Communications

“Kaytie’s extensive operational experience and decades of service in Prince William County make her uniquely qualified to lead Public Safety Communications into its next chapter,” County Executive Chris Shorter said. “Her leadership, innovation and institutional knowledge will ensure that our emergency communications center continues to set the standard for reliability, professionalism and service to residents.”

“It’s an incredible honor to lead the department where I began my career more than three decades ago,” said Carroll. “Public Safety Communications is built on teamwork, trust and service to our community. I’m proud of how far we’ve come and look forward to continuing to ensure that every call for help in Prince William County is answered with professionalism and care.”

Prince William County announced that Kaytie Carroll has been appointed Director of Public Safety Communications, effective Nov. 10, 2025. Carroll, who has served in the department since 1992, brings more than 30 years of leadership in 911 operations, emergency coordination, and communications technology. She holds both a Master’s in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from George Mason University.