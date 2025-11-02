National Museum of the Marine Corps to Celebrate 250 Years of the Corps Despite Federal Shutdown

“Although the Museum and its galleries remain closed to the public due to the ongoing Federal Government shutdown, we will open our doors from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday, November 10 to commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps,” the National Museum of the Marine Corps announced. “Traditional cake cutting ceremonies and other special activities will honor Marines, veterans, families, and supporters.”

The celebration, supported by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, will include cake-cutting ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Leatherneck Gallery, special openings of the Museum Store, Tun Tavern, Devil Dog Diner, and Medal of Honor Theater, as well as commemorative coin sales and free 250th Challenge Coin giveaways.

While the Museum’s galleries will remain closed, these special one-day events mark a milestone in Marine Corps history, inviting the community to join in honoring 250 years of service and tradition.