Stafford

Stafford County Encourages Local Businesses to Join ‘Shop Small Stafford’ Campaign

By Uriah Kiser

“Stafford County small businesses — this is your moment!” Stafford County Economic Development announced. “Join the Shop Small Stafford movement this Small Business Saturday, November 29th, and make this holiday season your most successful yet.”

“Whether you’re a storefront, mobile, or online business, participating in Shop Small Stafford will give you free countywide exposure, feature your business in the Shop Small Stafford Digital Passport, and help you increase holiday sales,” the post continued.

Local businesses are encouraged to sign up before November 14 to be included in the county’s marketing campaign supporting small business participation on Small Business Saturday.

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