Free flu shots offered at Metz Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Flu vaccines will be available for free this Saturday, November 1, at Metz Middle School in Manassas. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9950 Wellington Road, and no appointment is necessary.

The event is open to anyone age three and older. Organizers will also offer $100 gift card giveaways throughout the day.

The clinic is hosted in partnership with UVA Health, Manassas City Public Schools, the Greater Prince William Trauma-Informed Community Network (GTSCCF), Connections Family Resource Center, and several community organizations.

This free flu shot clinic is part of ongoing local efforts to boost vaccination rates and reduce the spread of seasonal flu, particularly as colder months bring increased illness.

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