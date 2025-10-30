Stafford drug dealer sentenced to 40 years

A Fredericksburg man, 45, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Stafford Circuit Court. The sentence includes a mandatory minimum of six years to serve, with 20 years suspended. The charges stemmed from an investigation into the overdose death of a Stafford County resident.

The investigation revealed that the man had distributed narcotics to the victim shortly before the fatal overdose. During a traffic stop, the Stafford County SWAT team recovered approximately 90 Fentanyl pills and a quantity of Xylazine from the suspect.

He was charged with distribution of Fentanyl, distribution of Fentanyl as a weapon of terror, possession of Heroin, and possession of Xylazine.

Here’s the full press release:

Stafford Drug Dealer Sentenced

Stafford VA. On October 27, 2025, Patrick Small, 45, of Fredericksburg was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to forty years in prison, with six years as a mandatory minimum to serve, along with twenty years of incarceration suspended.

Small previously pled guilty to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, second offense.

The case resulted from an investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit following the overdose death of a Stafford County resident. Detectives determined that Small had recently distributed narcotics to the victim just prior to the fatal overdose.

Later in the investigation, the Stafford County SWAT team executed a traffic stop on Small. During the stop investigators recovered approximately ninety Fentanyl pills and a quantity of Xylazine. Small was charged with distribution or Fentanyl, distribution of Fentanyl as a weapon of terror, possession of Heroin, and possession of Xylazine.

Patrick Small

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