Governor Youngkin announces major statewide results from “Operation Magic Dragon” targeting illegal drug activity in vape shops

“When illegal drugs, firearms, and organized criminal activity infiltrate retail businesses, frequented by the public—including youth—Virginia will respond with decisive enforcement and unwavering accountability,” Governor Glenn Youngkin stated. “The results of Operation Magic Dragon demonstrate the exceptional work of our Virginia State Police special agents and their steadfast commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

“Operation Magic Dragon remains a vital tool for identifying and dismantling criminal enterprises that use vape shops and other retail fronts to distribute illegal drugs,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson. “The Youngkin administration will continue to support these operations to ensure our families and communities are protected from those who profit off addiction and criminality.”