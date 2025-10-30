Dr. Tashika Griffith selected as new president of Germanna Community College

“It is with deep humility and great enthusiasm that I assume the role of President of Germanna Community College,” said Dr. Tashika Griffith, who was appointed by Dr. David Doré, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, to become Germanna’s seventh permanent president, VCCS announced. “I extend my sincere gratitude to Chancellor Doré, the college’s Advisory Board, the search committee, and the many faculty, staff, students, and alumni who participated in this process.”

“I have been deeply impressed by Germanna’s strong sense of community and its steadfast commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student success,” Dr. Griffith added. “I look forward to building upon this remarkable foundation as we continue advancing the College’s mission and impact across the region.”

Dr. Griffith currently serves as Provost and Chief Campus Officer at St. Petersburg College’s Clearwater Campus in Florida and will begin her tenure at Germanna on January 1. Her appointment concludes a national search that drew 80 candidates. She succeeds Dr. Janet Gullickson, who retired in June after eight years as president.