Swatting Incident Unfolds in Stafford County

Deputies in Stafford County were called to a residence on Goose Pond Road following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found no emergency, identifying the call as a swatting incident. This dangerous prank involves falsely reporting a serious crime to provoke a large police response.

Earlier that day, a resident on Chadwick Drive fell victim to a fraud scheme. The individual was scammed by someone posing as a Dish Network representative, resulting in a significant financial loss.

Additionally, a vehicle tampering incident was reported on Hatchers Run Court. The victim discovered someone had entered their vehicle and rummaged through it, though nothing appeared to be missing.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Chadwick Drive, 10/28 11:07 a.m. Deputy C. M. Hidalgo responded to a fraud complaint. The victims were scammed by an unknown individual claiming to sell Dish Network services. The victims provided payment information and were defrauded out of a large sum of money.

VEHICLE TAMPERING

Hatchers Run Court, 10/28 9:33 a.m. Deputy J. L. Jones responded to a vehicle tampering complaint. The victim advised that an unknown person entered their vehicle and rummaged around inside of the vehicle. At the time of the report, there did not appear to be any items missing from the vehicle.

SWATTING

Goose Pond Road, 10/28 9:30 p.m. Deputy S. A. Edwards and other deputies responded to the residence for a shooting call. Information that was being provided, and how the call came in, all seemed suspicious pertaining to the incident. Deputies found that there was no emergency occurring at the home and the call was determined to be a swatting incident.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust. https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/